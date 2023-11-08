Lidl to roll out body-worn cameras to staff at all stores amid shoplifting surge

Lidl has said it will roll out body-worn cameras to staff in all its stores after a surge in shoplifting and violence towards workers.

It claimed this would make it the first UK supermarket firm to ensure bodycams were used in every store, although it is understood it would not be required for every staff member.

Other retailers, such as Tesco, have provided workers with the option to wear the cameras or launched trials in recent months.

Lidl said staff would receive training to ensure the cameras were ‘used safely’ (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Lidl GB, which has over 960 UK shops, said it would invest £2 million to make sure every shop had the new security measures, with the rollout due to be complete by spring next year.

Bosses at the retailer said staff “will receive training to ensure the cameras are used safely and in a way that protects an individual’s privacy”.

Last month, Lidl was among 10 retailers, including Tesco and John Lewis, to commit £60,000 of funding and launch Project Pegasus to help fund a police crackdown on shoplifting.

Retailers told Home Secretary Suella Braverman that action was needed over the sharp rise in retail crime.

Industry lobby group the British Retail Consortium said its 2023 crime survey showed that incidents of violence and abuse towards industry workers had almost doubled against pre-pandemic levels to 867 incidents every day in the latest year.

Ryan McDonnell, chief executive at Lidl GB, said: “As a business with over 960 stores across the length and breadth of the country, safety and security has always been an absolute priority for us.

“While our stores are typically safe environments, retail crime is something that is impacting the whole industry.

“Our investment into ensuring all our stores have body-worn cameras is just one of the ways we’re taking action to protect and provide reassurance to our colleagues and customers.”