Writer Margaret Atwood to receive honorary degree from St Andrews

An internationally acclaimed author is set to be recognised for her contribution to literature by a Scottish university.

Margaret Atwood will receive an honorary doctorate of letters from the University of St Andrews on November 29.

Atwood has published 17 novels and eight children’s books but is best known for The Handmaid’s Tale, which has since been adapted into an award-winning television series.

It is not the first time she has received an honorary degree from a Scottish university.

Atwood was presented with a doctor of letters from the University of Edinburgh in 2014.

She was also made a companion of honour by the late Queen in 2019.

Others being honoured at the St Andrews winter graduations later this month include Scottish percussionist Dame Evelyn Glennie, who will be presented with an honorary doctor of music on November 28.

Despite a decline in her hearing from a young age, Dame Evelyn has had an illustrious career in music and has won two Grammys and received a Bafta nomination.

Rufus Norris, director of the National Theatre, will receive a doctor of letters for his contribution to theatre at the afternoon ceremony on November 28.

Gordon Moir, a former director of green-keeping at St Andrews Links Trust, will receive the university medal at the final ceremony on November 29.

Around 1,000 students are expected to graduate alongside the honorary degree recipients.