Mother ‘beyond relieved’ as British daughter finally able to flee Gaza

The mother of a British woman has said she is “beyond relieved” after her daughter was finally able to flee war-torn Gaza, but added “I have an acute awareness that she’s very privileged that she’s able to leave” and “I have a bit of guilt along with that joy”.

Zaynab Wandawi, 29, a British national from Salford in Greater Manchester, travelled to Gaza at the beginning of October with her husband, who is British Palestinian, and his relatives for a family member’s wedding before the Israel-Hamas war erupted.

Ms Wandawi, an English language teacher, and a group of 12 family members – 10 of whom are British nationals – attempted to cross the border into Egypt previously, but were told their names were not on the list.

Zaynab Wandawi, 29, a British national born in Salford, Manchester (Lalah Ali-Faten/PA)

However, on Monday Ms Wandawi was able to cross into Egypt with her husband, mother-in-law, sister-in-law and five of her brothers-in-law.

Two of her brothers-in-law stayed in order to help another family member leave.

Ms Wandawi’s mother Lalah Ali-Faten told the PA news agency: “I am beyond relief, I feel so much lighter today, physically and mentally. I am beyond relieved.

“I am very thankful they’re out, but I have an acute awareness that she’s very privileged that she’s able to leave.

“I have a bit of guilt along with that joy, because I know there are so many Palestinian families that weren’t able to leave because they don’t have the luxury of having a nationality that will get you out of that warzone.”

Ms Ali-Faten said she received a notification that the Rafah border crossing was open before letting her daughter’s group know.

On Monday Ms Wandawi was able to cross into Egypt with her family (Lalah Ali-Faten/PA)

She said that it took most of the day for them to be processed, before they were able to enter Egypt.

They have since boarded a bus to Cairo on their way to a hotel.

“She called me when she was sitting on the bus because they were waiting for the bus to fill up with British nationals,” said Ms Ali-Faten.

“She sounded more herself than I’ve heard her over the last month, she sounded more like Zaynab when I was speaking with her.

“She sounded kind of peppy and she had energy in her voice.”