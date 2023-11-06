Just Stop Oil hits out at ‘lies’ as it denies targeting Cenotaph

Just Stop Oil has hit out at “lies” accusing them of targeting the Cenotaph after dozens of protesters were arrested after bringing traffic near Downing Street to a halt.

A stream of politicians including Tory party deputy chairman Lee Anderson accused the group of targeting the war memorial on Monday.

But activists said they had been moved to the base of the monument after shutting down traffic on Whitehall, an account supported by one officer at the scene.

A mother-of-one lying cuffed on the base of the memorial told the PA news agency: “They arrested us in the road and we were dragged to the pavement and then back over here.”

One officer added to PA that the protesters had been moved to the site “to get them off the road”, adding: “It was for their own safety, obviously it’s quite a busy road.”

Mr Anderson said that JSO were “now stuck to the Cenotaph” as he shared a picture on social media site X.

“Simple solution here. Give them stronger glue and leave them there till Sunday,” the MP added.

Labour’s shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper added: “Targeting the Cenotaph is totally unacceptable. Full support for the police in taking necessary enforcement action.”

JSO accused Mr Anderson of “tweeting lies about protesters being glued to the Cenotaph”.

“The reality is that they were dragged off the road and arrested by police for protesting in the street, under legislation his corrupt party introduced,” the group said in response to his message.

JSO demanded an apology from Ms Cooper, adding: “These are peaceful protesters marching towards Parliament Square, arrested under anti-protest laws and dragged off the road. Why won’t you speak out about that?”

The action from the climate activists came ahead of a protest in support of the Palestinian people during the war with Israel, coinciding with Armistice Day.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police remove a Just Stop Oil protester who was detained whilst blocking Whitehall during a protest in central London (Lucy North/PA)

Scotland Yard is under pressure over the demonstration after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman both expressed concern.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign, organisers of the planned demonstration, said they have no intention to go to Whitehall, in order to avoid the Cenotaph.

But Ms Braverman, who has called pro-Palestinian demonstrations “hate marches”, pro-actively warned that any protesters who vandalise the Cenotaph should be “put into a jail cell faster than their feet can touch the ground”.

A JSO spokesman said: “We have not targeted the Cenotaph. The police moved people there when they were being arrested.”

Earlier in the day, two of the group’s protesters were arrested for smashing glass covering a painting on display at the National Gallery in London.

They used safety hammers to break the glass protecting Diego Velazquez’s Rokeby Venus painting from the 1960s.

The piece was slashed by suffragette Mary Richardson in 1914.

The Metropolitan Police said activists had been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.