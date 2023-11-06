Female Met Police officer denies sexual assault of woman

A female Metropolitan Police officer has denied sexually assaulting a woman.

Sergeant Rachel Bright, 45, is accused of touching a woman without her consent while off duty in Wandsworth, south London, on December 5 2022.

Bright appeared at Kingston Crown Court on Monday wearing a black blazer and black suit pants with her hair tied up in a bun.

She denied one count of sexual assault.

Judge Anne Brown set a trial date for September 30 of next year.

Bright, of Buckland Way, Worcester Park, Sutton, is suspended from duty.

She was bailed on condition that she does not contact the complainant.