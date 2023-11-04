Protesters call on Suella Braverman to stop ‘stirring up hatred and fear’

Protesters have called on the Home Secretary Suella Braverman to stop “stirring up hatred and fear”.

A group of campaigners gathered outside the Home Office in Westminster on Saturday in opposition to Ms Braverman’s comments on refugees and tents in public spaces.

Weyman Bennett, co-convenor of Stand Up To Racism said the Home Secretary should “put some handcuffs on herself and hand herself in to the nearest police station”.

Activists take part in the Stop Braverman, Stop the Hate protest (Victoria Jones/PA)

The group of peaceful protesters called for Ms Braverman to “stop the hate” as they heard speeches, sang songs and chanted outside the Home Office in central London.

Speaking at the protest, Mr Bennett told the PA news agency: “We’re here because there’s a racist running the Home Office. (Suella Braverman) is a bigot and is enabling the far-right to attack our basic democratic rights.

“If you’re a refugee you have a right to claim asylum, if you’re homeless and you’re freezing to death, a tent is a good idea.

“I think the statement she makes about Muslims and grooming… adds up to bigotry and hatred.

The group of peaceful protesters condemn Suella Braverman’s rhetoric (Victoria Jones/PA)

James Cox from the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said: “It’s really important that the people who are doing the work have their voices heard. We want to run an immigration system that cares for the most vulnerable.

“Our members felt strongly that their job in the Channel was to actually rescue people, not to try and create a dangerous environment.”

Ms Braverman has faced criticism in recent days for her comments about tents in public spaces after she said many of those who sleep in them are “from abroad” and do so as a “lifestyle choice”.

Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, she said: “The British people are compassionate. We will always support those who are genuinely homeless. But we cannot allow our streets to be taken over by rows of tents occupied by people, many of them from abroad, living on the streets as a lifestyle choice.

“What I want to stop, and what the law abiding majority wants us to stop, is those who cause nuisance and distress to other people by pitching tents in public spaces, aggressively begging, stealing, taking drugs, littering, and blighting our communities.”

She also warned that Britain is at risk of becoming like “San Francisco and Los Angeles…where weak policies have led to an explosion of crime, drug taking, and squalor”.

On the Home Secretary’s comments on tents in public spaces, Mr Cox said: “There’s a political aim to dehumanise people and create a scapegoat in society. These people are the most vulnerable, our aim should be to make sure they can integrate into society.”

In a statement, the PCS said the protest was “against the use of scapegoating language by the Government, and in particular Home Secretary Suella Braverman, that is stirring up hatred and fear, creating division and opening the door to racists and the far right.”