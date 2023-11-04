Man arrested for ‘attempted murder of police officer’ in Canvey Island

A man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to murder a police officer in Canvey Island.

Essex Police said one of its officers was taken to hospital after being attacked and suffering neck injuries on Saturday morning.

The officer had been attending an incident in First Avenue after police were called at about 4am to reports from residents of a disturbance.

A 45-year-old man was held on suspicion of attempted murder and remained in custody on Saturday afternoon.

Detective Chief Superintendent Andrew Waldie, of Essex Police, said: “We are taking this assault extremely seriously and it is totally unacceptable one of our officers had their life put in danger whilst trying to keep the public safe.

“I’m pleased to say the officer has been discharged from hospital and we are supporting him whilst he recovers.

“The arrested man remains in custody and we reassure the public that there is no risk as a result of this incident.”