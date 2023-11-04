Lung cancer roadshow to educate public on symptoms and risks

Thousands of smokers in England will have the chance to learn more about lung cancer as part of a new initiative.

The Let’s Talk Lung Cancer roadshow is being run by the NHS and Roy Castle Lung Foundation in a bid to raise awareness of the disease and catch potential cases earlier.

As part of the scheme, giant inflatable lungs will be placed in shopping centres and high streets across the country.

They will allow visitors to learn about lung structures, health and the impact of smoking.

Health minister Will Quince said: “Cancer survival rates are improving with more people being treated than ever before, but 35,000 still die from lung cancer every year, so it is vital we use every opportunity possible to reduce this, and these roadshows are a great example of the NHS working together with the charitable sector to raise awareness of symptoms and save lives.”

Symptoms of lung cancer include a cough for three weeks or more, coughing up blood, aches and pains when breathing or coughing, persistent breathlessness, fatigue and a loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss.

According to Cancer Research UK, there are 48,500 new lung cancer cases in the UK every year.

Early diagnosis “dramatically” increases a person’s chance of survival, the NHS said.

The roadshow comes after a survey of 2,001 people over the age of 16 in England revealed only 41% would see their GP with a persistent cough.

Some 14% also said they thought lung cancer only affected smokers.

NHS national clinical director for cancer, Professor Peter Johnson, said: “This is exactly why the NHS is running awareness campaigns like our inflatable lung roadshow, which is going into the heart of communities to catch people’s attention, start a conversation about cancer, and raise awareness about symptoms and when to get checked out.

“Talking about cancer saves lives, and our message to the public is simple – don’t hold off if you have worrying symptoms such as a persistent cough or aches and pains when breathing – it might not be cancer, but catching it early gives people the best chance of treating it.”

Paula Chadwick, chief executive of charity Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, said she thinks the survey results stem from “a reluctance, even aversion, to talking about lung cancer, and that is largely because of its links to smoking and associated stigma”.

“If we can help just one person get diagnosed earlier when lung cancer can be treated more easily, then that is worth doing,” she added.

The roadshow started in Hull and will travel around the country for the whole of November as part of lung cancer awareness month.

It is also supported by Cathy Brokenshire, whose husband, former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire, died of the disease in 2021 aged 53.