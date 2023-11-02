Support extended to businesses flooded during Storm Ciaran

Schemes to support businesses that had been flooded in recent weeks has been extended to retailers and community groups affected by Storm Ciaran.

Two schemes have been approved for small businesses, sports clubs and community and voluntary organisations unable to secure flood insurance and affected by extreme weather events.

Ministers made the decision at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday to extend the two schemes to businesses based in counties Louth and Wexford that were hit by flooding between October 24 and November 5.

One scheme offers an initial 5,000-euro payment and total support of up to 20,000 euro based on the scale of the damage.

A second scheme, set up in response to unprecedented flooding in Midleton, Co Cork, offers an initial payment of 10,000 euro to businesses and up to 100,000 euro in total after auditing and assessment.

River Big Bridge collapsed overnight in Carlingford (Liam McBurney/PA)

In addition to the flooding schemes, low-cost loans are available through Microfinance Ireland to small businesses that cannot get loans from other lenders, up to 25,000 euro.

The Department of Enterprise said this can be used for restocking and other business costs.

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney said the schemes would provide “urgent assistance to businesses that were unable, through no fault of their own, to get insurance to help with the costs of repairing the damage caused by flooding”.

“As with similar weather events in the past, the Irish Red Cross will administer and make payments under the scheme on behalf of my department.”

Flooding hit Carlingford and other parts of north Louth on Tuesday, and parts of Co Wexford were also submerged, while the main motorway and train line linking Belfast and Dublin were affected by flooding this week.

The centre of Midleton, Co Cork, suffered extensive damage caused by Storm Babet (Brian Lawless/PA)

Heavy rain brought by Storm Ciaran prompted fears among residents and business owners already impacted by flooding from Storm Babet in recent weeks, including in Midleton and parts of Co Waterford.

In Northern Ireland, dramatic scenes were seen in Newry after the canal burst its banks on Monday night.

Speaking to RTE radio on Thursday, minister of state Dara Calleary said the first payments for areas of Midleton affected by Storm Babet were made this week.

Dara Calleary, minister of state at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment (Damien Storan/PA)

“We’re trying to get a system that gets money out quick,” he said.

“We’re very conscious that coming up to Christmas is a core time of year for businesses.

“We want to get them back up and running in as far as they can.

“It is an appalling situation in Carlingford and Wexford. Our thoughts are with those and we want to get supports to them as quick as possible.”