Proposed cuts to English National Opera would be ‘disastrous’, says union

A number of musical trade unions have said they are “deeply concerned” about proposed cuts to the chorus and orchestra of the English National Opera.

In a joint statement, Equity’s Singers Committee and Opera Deputies Committee said the proposals would be “disastrous” for chorus members and would cause a “ripple” affect across the UK opera workforce.

Last month, the ENO said it was “surprised” to learn that its music director, Martyn Brabbins, who has been in the position since 2016, had “decided to end his tenure…so abruptly”.

Brabbins’s departure followed the announcement of a proposal to axe 19 orchestral positions and employ its remaining musicians on part-time contracts, a move the Musicians’ Union has previously said it will reject.

The statement from the trade unions released on Thursday said: “Equity’s Singers Committee and Opera Deputies Committee are deeply concerned to hear about English National Opera’s plans to slash its chorus’ contracts and salaries by 40% and further reduce the size of its chorus.

“The immediate impact of management’s proposed cuts would be disastrous for our colleagues in the ENO Chorus.

“The repercussions will also ripple across the entire UK Opera workforce and cause profound anxiety amongst the freelance singers we represent, as we see a further contraction of jobs for singers at ENO.”