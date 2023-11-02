Most treasure finds reported since records began – figures

The amount of buried treasure discovered in the UK reached a new high last year as latest figures suggest more finds were reported in 2022 than in any other year since records began.

Some 1,378 finds were made in 2022, marking the ninth consecutive year that the 1,000 mark has been exceeded, according to provisional information from the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS).

The figure represents an increase on 2021’s total of 1,072 across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, which was similar to the 2020 figure of 1,071.

The south-east of England held onto its title as the country’s buried treasure hotspot with 349 finds last year, while 264 were found in 2021.

The statistics show Norfolk was the top county to seek out treasure as 95 discoveries were made there, a jump from 85 finds in 2021.

Behind Norfolk was Hampshire with 83, Kent with 81 and Suffolk with 75 finds respectively last year, according to provisional figures.

A breakdown of the types of objects found in 2022 is not yet available.

Detailed figures available for 2021 show that 1,024 of the finds were from metal detecting.

Of the 1,072 total reported finds, 860 were objects and 212 were coins.

Around a quarter of the found objects and a quarter of the found coins were acquired by or donated to museums – totalling 270 additions.

The DCMS figures show the number of reported treasure finds for 2021 and provisional figures for 2022 within England, Wales and Northern Ireland.