More than 20 people charged after Just Stop Oil protest

More than 20 people have been charged after Just Stop Oil protesters blocked a major road in west London.

A 45-strong group marched on Earl’s Court Road, near to the junction with Cromwell Road, on Wednesday, with activists deliberately “going floppy” as police tried to take them away.

The Metropolitan Police said 23 people were charged with breaching Section 7 of the Public Order Act 2023 and were due to have appeared in court on Thursday.

JSO is staging ongoing protest action in a bid to stop the Government granting new fossil fuel licences.

A Met Police spokesperson said: “We expect protest activity to continue over the coming weeks and officers will be ready to respond to any further disruption.”

Thirty-six people were arrested after police were called to the scene, just after 9am on November 1.

The force said officers arrived within four minutes and the road was reopened after nearly half an hour.

Thirteen people who were arrested have been bailed pending further enquiries.

A total of 98 people were arrested in connection with JSO protests in London this week and 54 people have been charged, the Met said.