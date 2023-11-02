Critically-ill baby’s family plan appeal after failing in Italy hospital bid

The parents of a critically-ill baby have said they plan to appeal after losing another round of a life-support treatment fight.

A High Court judge on Thursday refused to allow Indi Gregory’s parents to move her to a hospital in Rome.

Mr Justice Peel concluded, in a written ruling, that a transfer to Italy would not be in eight-month-old Indi’s best interests.

Indi Gregory’s parents want to move her to a hospital in Rome (Family handout/PA)

He had earlier ruled that doctors treating Indi at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham could lawfully limit treatment.

Indi’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, failed to persuade Court of Appeal judges in London, and judges at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) in Strasbourg, France, to overturn that decision.

But the couple, who are both in their 30s and from Ilkeston in Derbyshire, say an Italian hospital has now offered to treat Indi.

Lawyers representing Indi’s parents asked Mr Justice Peel earlier this week to allow her to be moved to Italy, but on Thursday the judge dismissed their application.

“I am satisfied that the proposal for a transfer to Rome would not be in (Indi’s) best interests,” he said in his ruling.

“In my judgment, there is no material change of circumstances, or other compelling reason, to justify reconsideration of my original order. The application is dismissed.”

Bosses at the Queen’s Medical Centre had argued that Indi’s parents’ application should be dismissed.

Indi’s parents are being supported by campaign group the Christian Legal Centre.

A spokesman for the centre said they aim to appeal.

Indi Gregory’s father, Dean, outside court (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mr Justice Peel has been considering evidence at private hearings in the Family Division of the High Court in London.

But he has allowed journalists to attend and said Indi could be identified in reports.

The judge was told that the Bambino Gesu Paediatric Hospital in Rome has agreed to accept the little girl.

Lawyers representing Indi’s parents said there has been a “material” change of circumstances since the judge ruled that doctors could limit treatment, and said Indi has a chance of a “longer life”.

Eight-month-old Indi Gregory has mitochondrial disease (Family handout/PA)

Judges have heard that Indi, who was born on February 24, has mitochondrial disease – a genetic condition that saps energy.

Specialists say Indi is dying and bosses at the hospital where she is being cared for asked for a ruling that doctors could lawfully limit treatment.

Medics say the treatment Indi receives causes pain and is futile.

Her parents disagree and want treatment to continue.