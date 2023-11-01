King and Queen to celebrate Kenyans who promote animal welfare

Royal visit to Kenya – Day One

The King and Queen will celebrate Kenyans who promote animal welfare and environmental conservation as their state visit to the African nation continues.

Camilla will tour the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust’s elephant orphanage and learn about its work before bottle feeding a baby elephant.

The trust is renowned for its efforts rescuing and rehabilitating elephants through its orphanage, located within Nairobi National Park, and it has successfully raised 316 orphans.

? City Shamba extends heartfelt gratitude to His Majesty, King Charles III for visiting our urban farm. Together, we're sowing the seeds of progress, resilience, and collaboration. Let's grow a greener, more prosperous future for. #urbanagriculture#growyourown pic.twitter.com/0AkNfHBobH — City Shamba (@city_shamba) October 31, 2023

Charles will join his wife for the final part of the visit and as the couple leave the park they will visit the attraction’s ivory burning site, a historic location where 12 tonnes of ivory were burnt by the former Kenyan president Daniel Arap Moi in 1989.

During the day, the Queen, who is president of the equine welfare charity Brooke, will hear how the organisation is working with the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals to rescue donkeys at risk, and tour a centre caring for abused donkeys.

Meanwhile the King will visit Karura urban forest to highlight the importance of green spaces in sustainable cities, and to honour the legacy of Nobel Peace Prize winner Professor Wangari Maathai, who ran a campaign to save the forest.

Charles and Camilla are touring Kenya over five days, their first state visit to a Commonwealth country, a trip that has seen the King speak about Britain and Kenya’s troubled colonial past.

In a banquet address delivered on Tuesday evening, he spoke about the “abhorrent and unjustifiable acts of violence” committed against Kenyans during their fight for independence from Britain but stopped short of an apology.