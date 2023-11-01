Gaza-Egypt border crossing offers potential route out for trapped Britons

Britons trapped in Gaza may be able to leave through the border crossing with Egypt.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said teams are ready to help British nationals able to flee the territory, which has been subjected to bombardment by Israel and shortages of food, water and fuel.

As Tel Aviv’s forces step up operations against the Hamas group, which carried out the October 7 atrocities in Israel, Mr Cleverly stressed the need for humanitarian aid to get into Gaza.

Dozens of people were seen using the Rafah crossing from Gaza to Egypt on Wednesday, the first time foreign passport holders have been allowed to leave the besieged territory since the start of the conflict.

Mr Cleverly said: “UK teams are ready to assist British nationals as soon as they are able to leave.

“It’s vital that lifesaving humanitarian aid can enter Gaza as quickly as possible.”