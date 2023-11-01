Disney+ launches new subscription tier with adverts

Disney+ has launched a new subscription tier which will introduce adverts during its TV programmes and films.

The new ad-supported option will allow viewers to access the streaming platform’s content for a cheaper price of £4.99 compared with its ad-free plans.

Subscribers to the new tier will be able to have two streams playing at the same time but they will not be able to download TV series and films.

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story is one of many series available on Disney+(Disney+/PA)

The more expensive ad-free tiers include the standard package at £7.99, or £79.90 annually, which has the same video and audio quality as the lower level but allows for downloads on up to 10 devices, while the premium model at £10.99, or £109.90, has improved video and audio quality and allows four devices to watch concurrently.

The streaming giant has a host of series including The Bear, Elemental, and Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

It also launched the new series following the Kardashian-Jenner family last year, titled The Kardashians, which follows on from its predecessor, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in documenting the personal lives and business ventures of the siblings.

Disney+ has a host of series including The Bear (Chuck Hodes/FX/Disney+/PA)

General manager of Disney+ Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Luke Bradley Jones, said: “Today’s launch represents a significant milestone for Disney+ in the UK, offering customers the flexibility to select a plan that suits their needs and budget.

“All of our customers can enjoy a wide range collection of award-winning original TV series and blockbuster movies, including FX’s The Bear, Elemental, and Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story, along with fan favourites like Season 2 of Marvel Studios’ Loki and the latest series of The Simpsons and Grey’s Anatomy.”

Deborah Armstrong, country manager of the UK and Ireland for GM Media Networks and advertising EMEA, said: “Disney+ offers advertisers a prime opportunity to join our premium streaming platform, featuring our beloved brands and an exceptional line-up of movies and TV series.

“The response from our clients and agencies has been overwhelmingly positive, firmly showcasing the quality of our content and the strong bond our brands share with audiences worldwide.

“We’re partnering with a fantastic range of brands in all markets right from day one.”