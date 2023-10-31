Beach cordoned off after discovery of body

UK NewsPublished:

Police were called to the seafront at Eastern Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth, at 6.39am on Tuesday.

Coastguard officers stand near the cordoned-off beach
Coastguard officers stand near the cordoned-off beach

Police have cordoned off a beach after a body was found on the shore.

Officers were called to the seafront at Eastern Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth, at 6.39am on Tuesday following the discovery.

Police and members of the Coastguard were at the scene, with dog walkers being diverted around tape cordoning off the closed section.

Police examine the scene after a body was found on the beach in Southsea, Hampshire (Ben Mitchell/PA)

A Hampshire Police spokeswoman said: “We were called at 6.39am today (Tuesday 31 October) to a report that a body had been located on the beach on Eastern Parade in Portsmouth.

“Officers have attended the scene and remain there at the current time.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News