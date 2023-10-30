PM still has confidence in minister seen campaigning with suspended Peter Bone

Peter Bone suspension recommendation

The Prime Minister still has confidence in work and pensions minister Tom Pursglove despite being photographed campaigning with former Tory MP Peter Bone, Downing Street has said.

Mr Pursglove was pictured by The Sunday Mirror canvassing with Mr Bone, who was suspended from the Commons last week after a probe found he had engaged in bullying and sexual misconduct.

Despite the episode, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman responded affirmatively when asked if Rishi Sunak still had confidence in Mr Pursglove.

Work and pensions minister Tom Pursglove (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament)

He told reporters: “I mean, as a minister, yes. Obviously, those are political issues in terms of campaigning stuff, so probably one for my political colleagues.”

Pressed on the issue again, the spokesman said: “I’d have to point you to political colleagues about decisions around campaigning.”

The Commons approved a six-week suspension for Mr Bone last Wednesday after Parliament’s Independent Expert Panel (IEP) upheld counts of bullying and sexual misconduct against him relating to a staff member.

The panel found that he had indecently exposed himself to the complainant in the bathroom of a hotel room during a work trip to Madrid.

Mr Bone has denied the allegations.

A recall petition, due to open next month, will trigger a by-election if signed by 10% of voters in his Wellingborough constituency.

Despite Mr Bone having been stripped of the Tory whip a day after the report was published on October 16, he continued to campaign for the Tories in Northamptonshire.

A spokesman said Prime Minister Rishi Sunak still has confidence in Tom Pursglove (Frank Augstein/PA)

The Sunday Mirror reported that Corby MP Mr Pursglove was out door-knocking with Mr Bone only two days after his suspension was approved by MPs.

Approached by the newspaper for comment, the Tory minister refused to say whether it was appropriate for him to be canvassing with a suspended MP.

Labour Party chair Anneliese Dodds has written to the Prime Minister saying it is “totally inappropriate for a serving MP and minister to promote Peter Bone in this way”.

In the letter, which she shared on X, Ms Dodds asked Mr Sunak what action will be taken against Mr Pursglove.