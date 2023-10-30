Messages of support for MP who was in a coma with sepsis and organ failure

Craig Mackinlay

A Conservative MP has received messages of support from Rishi Sunak and Cabinet ministers after revealing he was put into a coma after developing sepsis.

Craig Mackinlay said he was “placed into an induced coma with multiple organ failures” after being rushed to hospital at the end of September.

Revealing his ordeal on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, the South Thanet MP said he is now “on a slow road to recovery”.

The Prime Minister was among dozens of politicians from all parties to send good wishes to the 57-year-old.

“Wishing you a full and speedy recovery, Craig,” Mr Sunak tweeted.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly wished him “all the best”, while Education Secretary Gillian Keegan wrote: “Sending you lots of love and best wishes for a speedy recovery.”

Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs also sent their best wishes, with shadow Home Office minister Jess Phillips saying: “My gosh, please take care. I had sepsis after my second baby was born, you will need a lot of time to recover. Take care.”

Sepsis is a life-threatening reaction to an infection that occurs when the immune system overreacts and starts to damage the body’s own tissues and organs.

