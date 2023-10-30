Man jailed for life for ‘horrific’ murder of grieving widow on Christmas Day

Thomas Grant

A man who murdered a grieving widow who had offered him a place to stay for Christmas, in an “exceptionally violent” attack, has been jailed for life.

Thomas Grant stabbed Lucy Clews, 39, multiple times and strangled her at her home in West Chadsmoor, Staffordshire, on Christmas Day 2021, and sold her jewellery to fund a drug addiction.

Staffordshire Police said that Stafford Crown Court heard during a trial that Grant met recently-widowed Ms Clews on Christmas Eve, and she offered him a place to stay over Christmas as he had nowhere else to go.

Grant, 28, was found guilty of her murder in August this year and was jailed for life at the same court on Monday by Judge Kristina Montgomery KC, who ordered him to serve a minimum of 25 years and 152 days behind bars.

In a statement released by police following sentencing, Ms Clews’ family said: “We cannot express in words the hurt we feel in losing Lucy.

“We will never know what the future would have held for her.

“The sorrow and pain will never go away, but it is some comfort to us to know that justice has been served.”

Her mother, Linda, said: “I will always love Lucy, my daughter and my memories of her will live on. I always had her in my mind, no matter where she was.”

Her grandmother, Elizabeth, said: “I love her and will always love her, forever and always.”

Lucy Clews (Staffordshire Police/PA)

During the trial, the jury heard from prosecutors that Ms Clews was found by police after her mother raised concerns, having not heard from her over the festive period.

Grant was seen on CCTV leaving her home, with prosecutors saying that he stole and sold Ms Clews’ jewellery, including her wedding ring and a necklace belonging to her late husband, and her mobile phone, in order to raise money for drugs.

When Grant, of no fixed address, was arrested in Hednesford on December 30 2021, he gave a false name to officers, but his possessions and a knife with both Ms Clews’ and his DNA on it were found at her home.

In custody he made admissions to officers about the murder but later retracted them, saying officers had “lied” about what he had said.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan, of Staffordshire Police, said: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with Lucy’s family and friends at this time.

“This was a horrific, cruel and exceptionally violent attack on a vulnerable, grieving window.

“Grant also stole her phone and some of her most valued possessions including her wedding ring and two necklaces, one of which belonged to her husband.