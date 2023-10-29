Flooding likely in parts of Ireland as Storm Ciaran looms

#StormCiarán has been named by Met Office.

It will bring falls of heavy rain ?️ and strong winds ?️late on Wednesday and into Thursday. We have issued an Advisory? https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS

Find out more in our latest Meteorologist Commentary ?https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg pic.twitter.com/x9Z5mEZh6h

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 29, 2023