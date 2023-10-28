Finding hotel rooms for under £100 a night is increasingly difficult – Which?

A Mercure hotel sign

Finding a hotel room cheaper than £100 a night is becoming increasingly difficult, a consumer group has warned.

A Which? survey of 5,300 of its members found the average price paid in the year to July was above that level at more than two-thirds of large UK hotel chains.

This includes some of the most poorly rated.

The average price paid at Mercure hotels, which received the joint-second lowest overall customer score at 56%, was £106.

That score was matched by Travelodge hotels, where the average price paid was £79.

The annual research found that Britannia was the UK’s worst rated large hotel chain for the 11th consecutive year, with a score of 48%.

The average price paid at the company’s sites was £82.

Sharing the joint top spot with 77% was boutique chain Hotel Indigo, owned by IHG, and Premier Inn’s satellite brand Hub by Premier Inn.

The average price paid was £130 and £118 respectively.

Premier Inn was in third place with 75% (average price paid £93), followed by Wetherspoon Hotels in fourth spot with 73% (average price paid £84).

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows average UK hotel prices in September were £120, representing a 13% increase on a year earlier.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “With prices at many hotels rising further this year, finding good value budget accommodation is increasingly difficult.

“For those looking for a reasonably priced stay, there are big differences between the best and worst chains, with the likes of Premier Inn and Wetherspoons distinguishing themselves from the pack.

“When you’re booking your next trip, make sure to take time to research your options carefully, and read reviews from a range of sources to see what other guests thought of their stay.”

A spokesperson for Travelodge said: “Last year we welcomed over 21 million business and leisure guests to our hotels.

“Ninety per cent of our Travelodge UK hotels are rated four stars or above on TripAdvisor, and our new breakfast menu at our onsite bar cafes has been rated excellent value for money by over 70% of our customers.

“Travelodge is investing significantly in our UK portfolio to deliver a high-quality, premium look and feel hotel design and a great value for money proposition to our customers.”