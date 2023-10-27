Counter-terror police searching for women with images of Hamas paragliders

Women 1, 2 and 3 taking part in the pro-Palestine protest in Whitehall, London, on Saturday October 14

Counter-terrorism police are searching for three women who wore pictures of Hamas paragliders and a man who held a poster supporting the terrorist group at pro-Palestine events in London.

Social media footage of a protest in Whitehall on October 14 shows two women with images of paragliders on their tops, while a third held a placard with the image on it.

Hamas, which is classed as a terrorist organisation in the UK, used paragliders as part of its attack on Israel on October 7.

Women 1 and 2 with a paraglider image attached to their backs (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The Metropolitan Police also want to identify a man seen waving a placard with the words “I fully support Hamas” during a protest on Bond Street on October 21.

It has released images of all four of them in two separate appeals.

A man holding a placard with the words ‘I fully support Hamas’ on it (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “Detectives have carried out numerous enquiries to identify these people and we are now asking the public to take a good look at these images and tell us if they know who these people are.