Unilever says inflation set to ease as higher prices drive up sales

Consumer giant Unilever has revealed rising sales driven by higher prices, as it announced a leadership shake-up amid plans to boost the business.

The multinational maker of brands such as Dove, Persil, Hellmann’s and Ben & Jerry’s said its performance in recent years has “not matched our potential”.

It set out an “action plan” to ignite growth, involving focusing on its 30 most profitable brands.

It came as the group reported a 5.2% rise in underlying sales in the third quarter, compared with last year, to 15.2 billion euros (£13.3 billion).

This was driven by prices rising by 5.8% while the volume of sales dipped by 0.6%, meaning that people paid more money for fewer items.

Beauty, personal care and home care brands such as Simple, Vaseline, Radox and Comfort performed more strongly, while ice creams including Cornetto and Magnum, and nutrition brands such as Marmite and Hellmann’s saw reduced sales.

In Europe, prices surged by 13.2%, offsetting a 10.7% decline in the volume of sales.

Ice cream sales were impacted by rainy weather over the period and more people choosing to buy supermarket own-brand versions.

Consumers have been harder hit by inflation in Europe than other regions such as the US, where sentiment is stronger, Unilever’s finance chief Graeme Pitkethly said.

But some relief could be on the way for squeezed shoppers with price growth beginning to moderate as inflation eases, the company revealed.

“We are now starting to exit the period of, certainly in my case, once-in-a-lifetime levels of cost inflation – it really has been an amazing 18-month period of inflation like we’ve never seen before,” Mr Pitkethly said.

Cost inflation should return to normalised levels next year for the group, he added.

Meanwhile, Unilever announced that Fernando Fernandez will take over as chief financial officer from the start of next year, after Mr Pitkethly said he plans to retire.

Mr Fernandez is currently the president of the firm’s beauty and wellbeing division.

It it also shaking up the leadership of the different divisions across the group.

Hein Schumacher, Unilever’s chief executive, said the company has a “portfolio of great brands used by 3.4 billion people each day”.

“Despite these strengths, our performance in recent years has not matched our potential. The quality of our growth, productivity and returns have all under-delivered,” he said.