Postal workers vote to strike in row over staff dismissals

Industrial strike

Postal workers have voted to strike in a row over the dismissal of some of their colleagues.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said its members based in the Wirral had backed industrial action by 95% over the “petty” sacking of four workers for taking a tea break.

A CWU spokesperson said: “The result is a clear demonstration of the anger workers feel about this petty, vindictive attack on their respected colleagues.

“It is a clear rejection of a culture of bullying and mismanagement in the workplace.

“This situation won’t be solved by management doubling down on poorly handled decisions, but with a decent compromise that sees these workers reinstated and the workforce treated with the respect they deserve.”

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “We have received notification of the result of a local ballot at the Prenton Delivery Office.

“This is disappointing, however, we will continue to engage with the CWU and seek to secure a resolution. We will have plans in place to maintain service in the event of any industrial action.”

Royal Mail denied it was an issue of employees stopping for a tea break, saying employees were asked not to move off their route and drive additional mileage to gather during working hours.