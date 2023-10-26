Ofwat names four worst performing water firms as £1.4bn paid out to shareholders

Ofwat names worst performing water firms

Water regulator Ofwat has named the four worst performing water companies, with troubled Thames Water among those being urged to address big holes in their finances.

Ofwat, which oversees the water sector in England and Wales, said Thames Water, Southern Water, SES Water and South East Water need to deliver a turnaround in their financial performance.

Its latest yearly report revealed that four other firms are causing concern over their long-term finances.

It comes as some £1.4 billion was paid out in dividends to shareholders in the latest year across all the firms monitored.

United Utilities dished out £452 million to shareholders and Severn Trent paid out £426 million during the year.

“There are some companies that did not fully meet our expectation in explaining dividend decisions and payments,” Ofwat said.

The water sector has attracted £4.6bn in additional money from shareholders since 2020, with £1.4bn in 2022-23, following our requirement for water companies to secure their long-term resilience https://t.co/lFGvo8gmeh pic.twitter.com/9UlCyHaDCB — Ofwat (@Ofwat) October 26, 2023

Thames Water, which is Britain’s biggest water supplier with 15 million customers across London and the South East, has “significant issues to address”, the watchdog said.

Concerns grew earlier this year over the firm’s £14 billion debt pile, but it managed to secure an emergency funding package from shareholders which staved off the immediate threat of nationalisation.

South East Water was moved into its “action required” category, with the firm being hit by inflation and a weaker operational performance.

Affinity Water, Northumbrian Water, Portsmouth Water and Yorkshire Water were all categorised as “elevated concern”, where they will be subject to greater regulatory scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the water sector has attracted £4.6 billion in extra cash from shareholders since 2020 to help boost firms’ financial resilience, Ofwat revealed.

David Black, Ofwat’s chief executive, said: “We expect companies to maintain a level of financial headroom so they can manage periods of volatility and meet their obligations to customers and the environment.

“We’ve been calling for the water sector to be strengthened by further investment – that is why we welcome the £4.6 billion of additional equity.