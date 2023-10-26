King celebrates influential black Britons at Palace reception

Powerlist Black Excellence Awards reception at Buckingham Palace

The King has celebrated the success of leading figures of the British African and Caribbean communities at Buckingham Palace.

Charles hosted a reception on Thursday, ahead of the Powerlist Black Excellence Awards.

Among the guests were the former UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs Baroness Amos and Commonwealth secretary-general Baroness Scotland.

The King greets Commonwealth secretary-general Baroness Scotland at the Palace (Victoria Jones/PA)

The Powerlist, which has been published annually since 2007, champions the UK’s 100 most powerful people of African, African Caribbean and African American heritage.

Charles welcomed those recognised in the Powerlist 2023, including tech firm leader and Fortero chief executive Dean Forbes and Tunde Olanrewaju, managing partner at global management consultancy McKinsey and Company Inc.

The reception was held ahead of the Powerlist Black Excellence Awards this week (Victoria Jones/PA)