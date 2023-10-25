Leading Labour figure Lord Elder dies after collapsing outside chamber

A Labour Party veteran heralded as an “important backroom architect of devolution” has died aged 73 after collapsing just outside the House of Lords chamber on Tuesday evening.

Lord Murray Elder, a childhood friend of Gordon Brown, served as general secretary of the Scottish Labour Party, chief of staff to former Opposition leader John Smith and special adviser to Donald Dewar, the first Secretary of State for Scotland.

He was made a life peer on July 19, 1999.

Lord Elder was one of the world’s longest living heart transplant patients, having received his in 1988, and has been praised for his personal courage and achievements “against the odds”.

Mourning the death last night of my Kirkcaldy schoolfriend (Lord) Murray Elder, former chief of staff to John Smith and Donald Dewar. One of the world's longest surviving heart transplant patients, his life was a study in personal courage and great achievement against many odds. — Gordon Brown (@GordonBrown) October 25, 2023

On Tuesday evening, paramedics were called to the Prince’s Chamber, an anteroom next to where peers debate, and Lord Elder was treated on the scene before being taken to hospital, where he later died.

A House of Lords spokesperson said: “Lord Elder collapsed in the Palace of Westminster yesterday evening. He was immediately attended to by first aiders and an ambulance was called.

“A number of staff from the House Service and London Ambulance Service treated Lord Elder at the scene before taking him to hospital, where he sadly later died.

“We offer our deepest sympathies to Lord Elder’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

The Lord Speaker told members of the House of Lords on Wednesday: “I regret to inform the House of the death of the noble lord, Lord Elder on October 24.

“I’m sure the whole House will wish to join me in paying tribute to and thanking the staff and members of the House and the London Ambulance Service, who provided immediate assistance to Lord Elder when he became unwell yesterday evening, ensuring that he could be transferred to hospital, where he sadly later died.

“On behalf of the House, I extend our condolences to the noble lord’s family and friends.”

Scottish Labour peer Lord Foulkes of Cumnock added: “We are filled with deep sadness at losing a treasured friend and colleague. But you know, Murray would have been the first to say, ‘Get on with it, George’.”

Tributes have come flooding in for a man much beloved by those in his party.

Former PM Mr Brown tweeted: “Mourning the death last night of my Kirkcaldy schoolfriend (Lord) Murray Elder, former Chief of Staff to John Smith and Donald Dewar.

“One of the world’s longest surviving heart transplant patients, his life was a study in personal courage and great achievements against many odds.”

Another former PM, Sir Tony Blair, said: “I am so sorry to hear the news about Murray Elder.

“Murray was one of the most important back room architects of devolution in Scotland and a hugely respected Labour Party official serving the Scottish Labour Party, then John Smith and then Donald Dewar.

“He was someone who was deeply trusted by all who worked with him, admired for his judgement and his integrity.

“He only ever wanted the best for his Party and country. He will be sorely missed and greatly mourned.”

Tony Blair's tribute to Lord Murray Elder. pic.twitter.com/UO40ZoRS1B — Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (@InstituteGC) October 25, 2023

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “Murray Elder was an integral part of the Labour Party, he was Scottish Labour to his core.

“His lifelong friendship, from nursery school onwards, with Gordon Brown led him to have a long and lasting impact working closely with every Labour Prime Minister of the modern age.

“His work with John Smith in particular, helped set Labour on the road to government.

“Always the consummate professional, he became a more public figure in later life and was valued and respected member of the Labour Group in the House of Lords. He will be much missed by his family and friends.”

Baroness Smith of Gilmorehill, John Smith’s widow, said: “The whole Smith family is saddened by the loss of Murray Elder, who served John with great distinction as his chief of staff and who became a great family friend of all of us. He will be greatly missed.”

Baroness Smith of Basildon, Labour’s leader in the House of Lords, said: “Murray leaves a great legacy, providing expert advice over many debates to some of the great figures of Scottish Labour and our party leadership.

“We are deeply saddened. He was held in great affection by the Labour Peers Group, and we will all miss him dearly.”

Reflecting on Lord Elder’s life, Mr Brown said: “As Sarah and I mourn the death of my close friend Murray, who I have known since our Kirkcaldy schooldays together, I also cherish that his life was a study in personal courage and of great achievements against the odds.

“One of the world’s longest surviving heart transplant patients – Murray received his in 1988 – he had to overcome tough medical challenges but never complained or asked for special treatment, and his achievements are the triumph of determination and perseverance over adversity.

“Having dedicated his life to public service, Murray leaves a great legacy – his work as chief of staff to both John Smith and Donald Dewar, as general secretary of the Labour Party in Scotland, helping to deliver the Scottish Parliament, and a member of the Labour Lords Group since 1999.

“His ongoing behind the scenes contribution to our movement was both real and significant and what has been achieved could not have been achieved without him.

“Throughout my own life, I have benefited from Murray’s undoubted good judgement and friendship.