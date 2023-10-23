What the papers say – October 23

British newspapers

A variety of stories feature on the newspapers in the UK at the start of the working week, alongside continuing coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The Daily Express, The Daily Telegraph and The Times relay Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s question to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner, asking why protestors were not arrested after chanting “jihad” at a pro-Palestine march.

Monday's front cover: Suella to quiz Met Chief on 'Jihadi' chants at rallyhttps://t.co/NMEf0hxDLV#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/NZtIxseZsU — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 22, 2023

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Braverman challenge to Met over jihad rally chanting'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/itsxkEHZvw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 22, 2023

TIMES: Braverman takes on Met chief over ‘Jihad’ protest #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/LXihrVOnPs — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 22, 2023

The Daily Mail labels it as “Suella’s fury” and says Ms Braverman will “demand an explanation” from police after they stood by while the chanting went on.

The Financial Times says the US has warned of an escalation of conflict in the Middle East as tensions rise across the region.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, for Monday 23 October pic.twitter.com/3G7rpEXd4k — Financial Times (@FT) October 22, 2023

The Guardian reports that pressure is mounting on Israel to negotiate the release of 200 hostages in Gaza.

THE GUARDIAN: Pressure intensifies on Israel to negotiate release of Gaza hostages #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i94t2HKhJ3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the i looks at the “absurd” plan to send migrants to Rwanda which it says has put the Home Office in “turmoil”.

I: Home Office in turmoil over ‘absurd’ Rwanda plan #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/YNvmmmBJ0R — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 22, 2023

The Independent runs a story on a “secret report” on modern slavery in the UK.

The younger brother of Sir Bobby Charlton said the football legend has joined older brother Jack Charlton on “the teamsheet of all-time greats in the sky”, according to the Daily Mirror.

Video of a tube driver leading an anti-Israel chant leads The Sun with Transport for London say they do not know who was responsible.

On tomorrow's front page: Fury as Tube driver leads anti-Israel chants over train tannoy – but clueless TfL bosses claim they don’t know who he is https://t.co/zB8n3LjTnk pic.twitter.com/gKaeW8m9wb — The Sun (@TheSun) October 22, 2023