Sir Keir Starmer vows to put party politics aside to make UK a leader in steel

Tata Steel

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he will put party politics aside to make the UK a world leader in clean green steel and “turn the industry around”.

Sir Keir made the vow as the industry faces job cuts as part of the drive to lower emissions.

“A bastion of UK industry, British steel is integral to our growth and prosperity as a nation. From Port Talbot to Rutherglen, to Scunthorpe, it’s been the fabric of our society for generations,” Sir Keir said.

“But for far too long, our steel industry has been left behind while our European allies forge ahead. We must turn this around. We must make Britain a world leader again.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is set to visit Port Talbot (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“We will put party politics aside, partner with devolved regions, industry and trade unions alike to give UK steel its future back.”

Sir Keir said he had made delivering clean power by 2023 one of his five missions for a Labour government which would “turbocharge building of critical infrastructure”.

“It’s why our Green Prosperity Plan will provide a decade-long programme of investment in clean steel. We won’t stand back while these opportunities pass by.”

The Labour leader will visit Tata’s giant Port Talbot plant in South Wales where he will promise the UK’s steelmakers are “backed, not abandoned”.

The Government last month announced it will pump up to £500 million into Port Talbot as part of plans to produce “greener” steel – but as many as 3,000 jobs could be lost.

The taxpayer funding will help switch the plant’s two coal-fired blast furnaces to electric arc versions, which can run on zero-carbon electricity.

The firm, which employs around 8,000 people across the UK, will also invest about £750 million in the project.

⛓️#Steel communities will no longer be ignored. Every day our voice grows louder: we need a Workers’ Plan for Steel. ✊Thanks to the Ex- #Redcar Blast Furnace Workers Reunion for showing their support. ?️Add your name: https://t.co/oNluBOg5qc pic.twitter.com/cxNojSXmrj — Unite For A Workers' Economy (@UniteEconomy) October 22, 2023

Electric arc furnaces (EAF) are mainly used to melt scrap metal for conversion into new products, while blast furnaces are used to create steel from iron ore and coke.

Around 2,000 jobs are also reportedly at risk at Scunthorpe-based British Steel, according to the Sunday Times, although final decisions have not been made.

A Government spokesman said: “Our commitment to the UK steel sector is clear, including announcing a major package of support on energy costs and recent Government financing to enable greener steel production by Tata Steel at Port Talbot.

“We continue to work closely with industry, including British Steel, to secure a sustainable and competitive future for the UK steel industry.”

Sir Keir is expected to meet representatives of the three main steelworkers’ unions – Community, GMB and Unite – during his visit to Port Talbot.

A Labour spokesman said: “We’ll invest in the communities that are at the heart of the future by investing £3 billion over a decade to greening steel across the UK, from Port Talbot, to Rutherglen, to Scunthorpe.

“Our long-term plan for steel will see a 10-year commitment to invest in the new green technologies we need to keep UK steel competitive, ensure jobs stay in the UK and reduce our carbon emissions.

“That’s the difference between Labour and the Conservatives, they lurch from crisis to crisis while Labour has a plan for a decade of national renewal.”

Community’s general secretary Roy Rickhuss said: “It is clear that Labour is on the side of steelworkers, and we need a Keir Starmer-led Labour government that will deliver the investment needed for our industry to thrive.

“After three years of discussions, the deal that Tata and the UK Government have cooked up – with no input from the unions – is a botched plan for decarbonisation on the cheap.”

He called for a “long, robust consultation” on the plan with the chance for the union to put forward alternative proposals, adding that “we will do everything in our power to support our members and all options should be on the table”.

The Unite union called for Sir Keir to back its plan for the industry, which includes a £12 billion, 12-year phased transition to green steel and changes to procurement rules to allow public contracts to use 100% British metal.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Port Talbot can remain at the centre of a vibrant UK steel industry if Keir Starmer commits a future Labour government to supporting Unite’s plan for steel.