Residents told to evacuate in Nottinghamshire as water levels continue to rise

Autumn weather October 22nd 2023

Residents are being advised to evacuate their homes in a Nottinghamshire town as water levels continue to rise.

The River Idle is expected to reach record levels as flooding continues in Retford, the Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Local Resilience Forum (LRF) has warned.

The group said they expect river levels to continue to pose a risk to life until Tuesday, even though no significant rainfall is forecast.

There is flooding in areas of Retford in Nottinghamshire (Joe Giddens/PA)

River levels continue to rise due to upstream watercourses (Rivers Maun, Meden and Poulter) feeding into the River Idle, the LRF added.

Two severe flood warnings, which means risk of death and serious injury, have been issued for sections of the river at Retford, Eaton and Gamston, and West Retford and Ordsall by the Environment Agency.

The LRF said the warnings had been issued due to flooding in Thrumpton caused by Storm Babet.

Areas most at risk are Poulter View, Meden Way, New Inn Walk, Thrumpton Close, Maun Close, Thomas Street, George Street, Swans Quay and Gala Way.

Severe Flood Warnings set to be issued in Retford. Residents urged to evacuate homes in affected areas. pic.twitter.com/1uFqwzu2gV — Nottinghamshire County Council (@NottsCC) October 22, 2023

Residents are also being told to prepare to evacuate in Darrel Road.

Emergency services are supporting residents to evacuate where needed and a rest centre has been set up at Retford Leisure Centre.

The LRF said in a joint statement with Nottinghamshire County Council: “We are closely monitoring the situation.

“Environment Agency incident response staff are liaising with emergency services and local authorities.

“Stay away from flood water and do not take risks that may endanger yourself and others.

“Please follow the advice of the emergency services and first responders on the ground.

“Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188.