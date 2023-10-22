Hundreds attend central London rally calling on Hamas to release hostages

Israel-Hamas conflict

Hundreds of people attended a rally in central London on Sunday calling for the safe return of hostages by Hamas.

The “solidarity rally” in Trafalgar Square was organised by a number of groups, including the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

Many in the crowd chanted “bring them home” and held signs that said “release the hostages”.

Family members of those taken hostage spoke at the rally, as the Chief Rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, thanked the King, the Prince of Wales, and cross-party political leaders for their support in wake of Hamas’ attack.

Chief Rabbi Sir Ephraim Mirvis attends a Solidarity Rally with members of the Jewish community in Trafalgar Square, central London (Lucy North/PA)

“It’s at a time such as this that we discover who our true friends are,” he said.

“It’s at a time such as this that words do matter and to all our friends from whom so far we haven’t heard a single word, your silence is deafening. Words do matter.

“Sometimes we hear reference to both sides or the two sides but we ourselves know there are indeed two sides, one is good and the other is evil. Israel uses her forces in order to protect her citizens while Hamas uses its citizens to protect its forces.

“Those who fail to condemn, condone. Those who refuse to call Hamas terrorists allow the legitimising of their brutal deeds.”

Many in attendance carried Israeli flags, others clutched placards showing the faces of those taken hostage.

Many in the crowd chanted ‘bring them home’ and held signs that said ‘release the hostages’ (Lucy North/PA)

Communities Secretary Michael Gove told the rally that “Britain stands with Israel”.

“There are no words to describe the suffering of families who have seen their relatives butchered in front of them and relatives who who live in hope that those who were living peacefully in their homes just two weeks ago and are now in a Hamas dungeon should be freed,” he said.

“No words can sum up the evil of those responsible for these acts.

“But words matter and promises matter and world made a promise 75 years ago, never again.

“And what did we see a fortnight ago? The biggest most horrific slaughter of Jewish people since the Holocaust, carried out by terrorists, an act of evil unparalleled evil and barbarism. We must stand together against it. We must stand for life. We must bring the hostages home.

Michael Gove addressed the rally in central London (Lucy North/PA)

“There is a difference between now and 1945 and that difference is the Jewish people have a home, they have a nation. That nation was born in hope to uphold humanities greatest virtues.”

He added: “The IDF are there to protect civilians. Hamas exist to slaughter civilians.”

Mr Gove said the security of Jewish people in Israel and in Britain “matters so much”.

He added: “It breaks my heart to know that there are Jewish children who must disguise their school uniform to hide the fact that they got to a Jewish school.

“It breaks my heart that there are students at our universities who must hide the Star of David around their neck, or that their are Jewish individuals who dare not wear the wear the kippah on our streets for fear of what might be done.