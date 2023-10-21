What the papers say – October 21

British newspapers

Developments in Gaza continue to dominate the nation’s papers on Saturday.

The Times and iweekend report a mother and daughter from the US are the first captives to be released by Hamas since the group’s initial attack almost two weeks ago.

The Daily Mirror leads with the “deadly wait” endured by those in Gaza as Israel’s ground invasion looms, while the FT Weekend reports Israel intends to cut ties with the Gaza Strip once the war is over.

The Telegraph says a suspected terror attack in the UK has been linked to the Gaza conflict.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Terrorist attack in UK linked to Gaza'

And the Daily Mail carries comments from an Israeli female conscript.

Saturday's Daily MAIL "Two weeks ago I was working in an ad agency. Now I'm about to fight for my nation's survival"

Elsewhere, The Guardian reports Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has claimed his party is “redrawing the political map” with victories in the Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire by-elections.

Angry Tory MPs believe only a return to true blue values can win back voters, according to the Daily Express.

Saturday's Daily EXPRESS: "Angry Tories Say Only True Blue Values Can Woo Back Votes"