Kay Burley’s remarks about Palestinian ambassador ‘potentially misleading’

Sky News has said on-air remarks by Kay Burley about the Palestinian ambassador “gave a potentially misleading representation” of his views.

A total of 1,537 complaints were made to the media watchdog Ofcom about the Breakfast With Kay Burley programme on October 10, which took place following Hamas launching an attack on Israel.

On Saturday, news presenter Anna Jones said on Sky News: “Earlier this month we reported that the Palestinian ambassador to the UK, Dr Husam Zomlot, said in reference to the Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7 that ‘Israel had it coming’.

“We recognise that this is not what Dr Zomlot had said in an earlier interview.

“Sky News also accepts that this gave a potentially misleading representation of Dr Zomlot’s views.”

Anna Jones

On Wednesday, Ofcom said “The complainants alleged Kay Burley misrepresented comments made by the Palestinian ambassador.”

While sharing a clip of Jones on Sky News, Dr Zomlot wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “We thank @SkyNews for correcting the repeated misrepresentation of words I said in an interview with @CNN.

“I call on all UK and international media to be accurate and responsible in their reporting.”

In an interview with CNN on October 7, the head of the Palestinian mission in London had accused Israel of a “war crime” against civilians.

Dr Zomlot, who does not represent the militant group Hamas and is the most senior Palestinian diplomat in the UK, also condemned the killing of civilians by Hamas.

He also said: “What is more tragic or equally tragic is the blindness and the deafness of the world and the international community for so many years of the warnings we have been saying that this was coming.

“Israel knew that this was coming their way. We, the national movement of Palestine, the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organisation), have found a different part 30 years ago, we have committed to what the world asks us; recognise Israel, commit to negotiations of non-violence… Israel was expected to do one thing only, roll back its occupation… It’s a consequence.”

Ambassador Husam Zomlot, head of Palestinian Mission to the UK

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told Sky News on October 10 that he would not share a platform with Dr Zomlot.

During the programme, Ms Burley questioned Labour MPs about Dr Zomlot being reported to appear at a Labour Friends of Palestine event, which took place on the fringes of the party conference, alongside shadow foreign secretary David Lammy.

She asked shadow chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden: “Will the shadow foreign secretary sit with the Palestinian ambassador, appearing with him, at an event, given that the Palestinian ambassador basically said, the last couple of days, that ‘Israel had it coming’?”

Mr McFadden said Israel “did not have it coming” and he would attend the event.

Also speaking to Stella Creasy, Ms Burley used the same phrasing to describe Dr Zomlot’s views.

Labour MP Ms Creasy replied saying she was “not aware of the incident you’re talking about and the Labour party is united in condemning the violence”.