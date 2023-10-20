Sunak in push to avoid Israel-Hamas conflict leading to wider Middle East war

Pictures of the Week Global Photo Gallery

Intensive diplomatic efforts are continuing to prevent the Israel-Hamas war spiralling into a wider regional conflict.

Rishi Sunak was in Saudi Arabia following talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, where the two leaders discussed how to avoid any further escalation in the Middle East.

In a sign of the potential for the conflict to spill over, the United States said one of its warships had intercepted cruise missiles and drones launched from Yemen “potentially towards targets in Israel”.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have expressed support for the Palestinians and threatened Israel.

Attacks against Israel have also been launched from Lebanon, where the Hezbollah group is backed by Iran, drawing retaliation from Tel Aviv.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister visited Tel Aviv – where he said he wanted Israel to win the war with Hamas – before heading to Saudi Arabia for talks with the crown prince.

The Prime Minister said: “We agreed on co-ordinated action to prevent further escalation in the region, provide vital humanitarian aid in Gaza and support stability, both now and in the long-term.”

The Prime Minister said: "We agreed on coordinated action to prevent further escalation in the region, provide vital humanitarian aid in Gaza and support stability, both now and in the long-term."

Downing Street said the pair agreed that the “loss of innocent lives in Israel and Gaza over the last two weeks has been horrific” and “underscored the need to avoid any further escalation in the region”.

Mr Sunak “encouraged the crown prince to use Saudi’s leadership in the region to support stability, both now and in the long-term”, No 10 said.

In the first leg of his trip on Thursday, the Prime Minister had meetings with Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and president Isaac Herzog.

Mr Netanyahu told Mr Sunak that he hoped for the UK’s “continuous support” in his country’s “long war” as it fought back against Hamas following the Palestinian militant group’s deadly and unprecedented assault on Israel on October 7.

Mr Cleverly was also in the region, visiting Egypt, Qatar and Turkey with a mission to "secure the release of British hostages, stop the violence spreading to the region (and) ensure emergency aid can get into Gaza".

Mr Sunak, speaking at a joint press conference after discussions with his counterpart lasting about two hours, said he was “proud” to stand with Israel and that the UK Government “wants you to win”.

No 10 is yet to confirm whether Mr Sunak will visit another Middle East capital before wrapping up his two-day trip on Friday.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was also in the region, visiting Egypt, Qatar and Turkey with a mission to “secure the release of British hostages, stop the violence spreading to the region (and) ensure emergency aid can get into Gaza”.

The latest figures from No 10 confirmed that at least nine British nationals were killed in the Hamas raids on October 7.

A further seven British nationals are missing “some of whom are feared to be among the dead or kidnapped”, Downing Street said.

The PA news agency understands that one of the Britons was Yonatan Rapoport, who was killed when Hamas gunmen rampaged through a kibbutz.

Mr Rapoport, known as Yoni, was reportedly one of those murdered in the attack on Kibbutz Be’eri.

Mr Sunak said he stood with Israel in its "darkest hour" and welcomed Netanyahu's commitment to ensure routes into Gaza are opened for humanitarian aid, supporting work to secure the release of hostages, strengthen security and end the threat from Hamas.

He had two children, Yosefi and Aluma, and, as a Manchester United fan, had planned to take his son to Old Trafford next month for his first game, the BBC reported.

The UK Government has not confirmed how many Britons are among the hostages held by Hamas, although at least two are known to be being kept captive, with Mr Sunak meeting with their families while in Tel Aviv.

Following international pressure, Israel has agreed to let aid flow into Gaza from Egypt.

It marks a potential break in a punishing and highly controversial siege on the territory after Israel’s retaliation on Hamas saw it block access for water, food, electricity and other essential supplies to the 25-mile strip, while also carrying out strikes.

The Prime Minister said the UK would seek to get “more support to people as quickly as we can” as he reiterated that Palestinians living under Hamas rule in Gaza were also victims.