Retail sales drop as warm September hits autumn clothes purchases

UK retail sales slumped last month as hotter-than-expected weather put shoppers off buying autumn clothing, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales volumes fell by 0.9% in September against the previous month. It came after a 0.4% increase in August.

The fall was heavier than expected, with analysts having predicted a 0.3% decline for September.

Economists said clothing and department stores both saw notable declines in trade, as they also blamed continued pressure on consumers’ budgets due to the rising cost of living.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Retail sales fell notably in September, with retailers telling us that cost-of-living pressures are influencing consumers, particularly for sales of non-essential goods.

“It was a poor month for clothing stores as the warm autumnal conditions reduced sales of colder weather gear.

“However, September’s unseasonable warmth did help drive up food sales a little, and fuel sales rebounded from last month’s fall.”

Last month was the joint-hottest September on record, according to the ONS.

It said this unusual weather, which included a particular hot period at the start of the month, contributed to a 1.9% fall in trade at non-food stores.

Clothing and department stores both reported a 1.6% decline for the month, as sales of new autumn lines including coats, jackets and knitwear, were impacted by the weather.

Meanwhile, the ONS also said it saw a fall in sales at watch and jewellery stores, with retailers linking this to a reduced desire to buy more expensive items in the challenging economic climate.

Elsewhere, food sales ticked 0.2% higher for the month, although this reflected a slowdown after a 1.4% rise in August.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said: “With the ‘golden quarter’ fast approaching, retailers are hopeful that easing inflation we have seen in recent months will boost consumer confidence.