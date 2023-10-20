Lighthouse loses its dome as Storm Babet blasts in

Autumn weather October 20th 2023

A lighthouse has lost its distinctive dome in Storm Babet, port officials have said.

The lighthouse at the mouth of the River Tyne was lashed by strong winds and rough seas overnight on Thursday and into Friday.

Port of Tyne officials said it was not safe to assess the damage to the South Shields lighthouse, a distinctive Tyneside landmark with a red and white top, while the ongoing weather conditions remained dangerous.

How the lighthouse normally looks, pictured here in 2021 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

No traffic was going in and out of the river with six metres of sea swell, it said.

The public have been urged to keep away from the area, particularly the piers, by the port authority, due to the unsafe weather conditions.