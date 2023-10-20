Labour secure dramatic by-election victory in Tamworth

New Labour MP fpr Tamworth Sarah Edwards

Labour has dealt a blow to Rishi Sunak by overturning a Tory majority of almost 20,000 in Tamworth.

With the potential for a historic by-election gain in Mid Bedfordshire where votes are still being counted, Labour could double the pain for the Prime Minister.

In Tamworth, Labour’s Sarah Edwards defeated Tory Andrew Cooper by a majority of 1,316.

The Conservatives were defending a 19,600 majority, but a 23.9 percentage point swing to Labour saw that eradicated.

It was the second highest ever by-election swing to Labour.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “This is a phenomenal result that shows Labour is back in the service of working people and redrawing the political map.