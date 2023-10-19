Three people killed cycling in same London borough in six weeks

Harry Webb

Three people have been killed while cycling in the same London borough within six weeks.

More than 100 people took part in a protest ride in Hackney on Wednesday night to demand safer streets.

A cyclist who died in hospital two days after being seriously injured in a collision with a car in Kenworthy Road on September 10 was named by the Metropolitan Police as 27-year-old Harry Webb.

The driver of the car – a 24-year-old woman – was arrested and later bailed pending further inquiries.

We are grateful to everyone who joined us tonight. We would like to express our sincere condolences to the families of Harry and Gao Gao who also came to this protest. #VisionZero pic.twitter.com/x3RYAHD1ou — Hackney LCC (@hackney_cycling) October 18, 2023

A statement by the Hackney Cycling Campaign, which organised the protest ride, said Mr Webb was “a kind, warm, generous and loving person” with “friends all over the world, from all nationalities and faiths”.

It went on: “Harry had just moved into his new house-share near Kenworthy Road with some musician friends who were working on projects together.

“It was a hot September day and, after a hard day sorting out his new living space, he decided to go for an evening swim at the Lido.

“Harry’s parents had dropped him off in London that Sunday and within a couple of hours of returning to Wales they received the emergency call.

“Harry’s injuries were terrible. The hospital did an emergency operation in hope of giving him a chance, but his injuries were too severe, and he passed away two days later.”

Two other people were killed while cycling in Hackney within a six-week period.

A 36-year-old mother-of-two died after an alleged hit-and-run collision with a car in Whiston Road on September 21, while a man in his 40s was killed in a crash at the junction of Great Eastern Street and Curtain Road on August 14.

Residents in Kenworthy Road and Whiston Road have been calling for improved road safety measures for several years.

We want change and will continue to push our elected leaders to make it. Join us on the 1st November for our Mayoral hustings event, where we will quiz the candidates on how they will make our streets safer pic.twitter.com/7sSBMD4yiS — Hackney LCC (@hackney_cycling) October 18, 2023

Hackney Cycling Campaign co-ordinator Garmon ap Garth said: “We acknowledge that Hackney Council has done more than most London boroughs to enable cycling over many years, including introducing traffic filters, leading to the highest cycling levels in London, yet the recent deaths highlight that more action is required to make Hackney’s streets safer.”

Transport for London figures show at least 88 people have been killed in incidents on the capital’s roads so far this year, including seven cyclists.