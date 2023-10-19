Sunak thanks Netanyahu for hostages support as he backs Israel to win

Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has thanked Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu for Tel Aviv’s support in attempting to free British nationals who are being held hostage by Hamas.

The Prime Minister, who No 10 confirmed will travel to Saudi Arabia later on Thursday, said the UK wants Israel to win its battle against the Palestinian militant group as Mr Netanyahu warned of a “long war”.

Mr Sunak has followed US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s lead in travelling to Israel to personally offer condolences for Hamas’s attack on October 7 which left hundreds of Israelis dead and saw almost 200 people taken hostage.

Ahead of meetings with Mr Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Mr Sunak met the families of British hostages.

To have a child taken from you is a parent’s worst nightmare. This morning I heard from families going through this unbearable agony. Working with our partners, we’re determined to secure the release of the hostages taken by Hamas terrorists. pic.twitter.com/F7AV021o9x — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 19, 2023

In a press conference following his meeting with Mr Netanyahu, Mr Sunak said: “I want to thank you for the support that your government has given to the families of British nationals caught up in this horror, including your efforts to release the hostages, to secure their release.

“And I know that we will continue to co-operate, particularly with regard to British nationals that are involved.”

He also welcomed Mr Netanyahu’s decision, after lobbying by Mr Biden, to allow Israel to start letting aid into Gaza.

It marks a potential break in a punishing siege on the territory after Israel’s retaliation on Hamas saw it block access for water, food, electricity and other essential supplies to the 25-mile strip, while also carrying out strikes.

The Prime Minister said the UK will seek to get “more support to people as quickly as we can” as he reiterated that Palestinians living under Hamas rule in Gaza are also victims.

In his own address, Mr Netanyahu recalled Britain’s part in the Second World War as he urged “continuous” UK support during a war that he said is likely to have “ups and downs”.

The Israeli leader said his forces are fighting against the “worst monsters on the planet”.

He told Mr Sunak during their joint press conference: “Eighty years ago, Prime Minister, the civilised world stood with you in your darkest hour.

“This is our darkest hour. It is the world’s darkest hour. We need to stand together and we will win.

“And this is why I support… I value your support and the fact that you’re here – we must win together.”

Mr Sunak said he was “proud to stand here with you in Israel’s darkest hour as your friend”.

He added: “We will stand with you in solidarity, we will stand with your people. And we also want you to win.”

No 10 confirmed that Mr Sunak will next travel to Saudi Arabia, an influential player in the Middle East, to hold talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The British leader’s two-day trip is expected to allow Mr Sunak to make his plea for Hamas’s incursion, and Israel’s subsequent reply, not to spark a wider conflict in the volatile region.

Live now: Statement with Prime Minister @netanyahu following our meeting today ⬇️https://t.co/5WFoRVNR0n — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 19, 2023

It comes as the UK continues to go through the evidence before coming to a conclusion over who was responsible for the bombing of al Ahli hospital in Gaza City, a blast that left hundreds dead.

With both sides blaming each other – and the US backing Israel’s protestations – Downing Street said Britain’s intelligence services are still “reviewing the facts available”.

Speaking to broadcasters after his conversation with the Israeli premier – which UK media was shut out of – Mr Sunak said Hamas “represent pure evil” following its chilling assault, as he defended Israel’s right to self-defence.

But he stressed that “no-one wants to see” the “barbaric act of terrorism” lead to further violence.

“It is important that the conflict doesn’t escalate regionally. That is why I’m talking to as many people as I can across the region,” he said.

“I’ve already done that and I’ll be able to see more people in person on this trip.

Rishi Sunak is set to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia on Thursday during his Middle East tour (Leon Neal/PA)

“No-one wants to see this conflict escalate. And indeed the UK has sent various military assets into the Mediterranean to prevent regional escalation.

“Some of our surveillance aircraft, for example, are ensuring that arms shipments don’t find their way to people like Hezbollah.”

The Foreign Office has since updated its travel guidance to Lebanon, home to Hamas ally Hezbollah and a country that shares a border with Israel, advising against all travel to the country and encouraging British nationals currently there to “leave now while commercial options remain available”.

Rami Mortada, Lebanon’s ambassador to the UK, said the Israeli-Hamas conflict is “out of everybody’s hands” and has the “potential to spill into a regional conflict”.