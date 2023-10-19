Sexual assault charges against Conor McGregor dropped

MMA McGregor No Assault

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor will not face charges over allegations of sexual assault at a basketball match in Florida.

Prosecutors and the Irish fighter’s lawyer said the case has been dropped following a police investigation.

Mr McGregor, 35, denied the claims from a woman that he assaulted her in a toilet at the Kaseya Centre in Miami in June.

The fighter had been at the NBA Finals game between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets to take part in a promotional stunt in which a mascot was injured.

Conor McGregor punches Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, during a publicity stunt in game four of the NBA Finals (Lynne Sladky/AP)

In a statement carried by multiple media outlets, his lawyer Barbara Llanes said: “After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor.

“As anticipated, this decision by the authorities confirms Mr McGregor’s account of the evening.

“On behalf of my client, his family and his fans we are pleased this is now over.”

The decision to drop charges was confirmed by the state attorney’s office.

The woman had accused Mr McGregor of forcing her into the bathroom and said security did nothing to help her.

Mr McGregor has not fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. His last win came in January 2020.