Man appears in court accused of ‘terror-motivated’ murder and attempted murder

Police in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of the murder of a 70-year-old man and the attempted murder of his housemate in attacks suspected to be terror-related.

Ahmed Alid, 44, is accused of murdering Terrence Carney after the victim had just used a cash machine in Hartlepool town centre on Sunday October 15.

Alid is also accused of attempting to kill his housemate, Javed Nouri, after allegedly fighting with him.

He appeared in court by video-link from HMP Frankland on Thursday, flanked by four security officers, and did not respond when asked to confirm his name.

The Moroccan national, aided by an Arabic interpreter, instead said: “I’m very ill, I cannot talk, I cannot speak.”

Forensics officers enter a cordoned-off property in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool (Tom Wilkinson/PA)

The court heard that, while the current investigation remains at an early stage, it is suspected to be terror-related.

Prosecutor Ben Lloyd said: “At this time (investigation) considers the offending to be motivated by terrorism.”

Alid allegedly stabbed Mr Nouri multiple times in the chest, legs and mouth in Wharton Terrace, Hartlepool, at around 5.15am on Sunday.

He then travelled half a mile to Tees Street, where he is alleged to have fatally stabbed Mr Carney in the chest and neck.

Alid was arrested on the corner of Victoria Road and York Road, and was charged following an investigation by Counter-Terrorism Policing North East and Cleveland Police.