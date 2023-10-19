Kirsty Wark to leave Newsnight after 30 years

Kirsty Wark will step down as a lead presenter at @BBCNewsnight after the next election. She has presented the programme for exactly 30 years today.

Kirsty will continue to present for the BBC on a range of programmes.

Thank you for 30 remarkable years!https://t.co/lufFmxuCSr

— BBC News Press Team (@BBCNewsPR) October 19, 2023