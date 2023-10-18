UK and allies work to ‘find out what happened’ in Gaza hospital blast

Palestinians inspect the damage at al-Ahli hospital, in Gaza City, on Wednesday

The UK and allies will investigate an explosion at a hospital in Gaza City, which has left hundreds feared dead, after Israel and Hamas issued rival claims about the atrocity.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the destruction of al Ahli hospital has resulted in a “devastating loss of human life” and insisted the UK will work to “protect innocent civilian lives in Gaza”.

Hamas said an Israeli air strike led to the blast, which has killed at least 500 people, Gaza health officials have said.

But the Israeli military said the explosion was caused by a misfired rocket from the Islamic Jihad group and released imagery and communications intercepts aimed at supporting their case.

Mr Cleverly said: “The destruction of al Ahli hospital is a devastating loss of human life. The UK has been clear: the protection of civilian life must come first.

“The UK will work with our allies to find out what has happened and protect innocent civilians in Gaza.”

Treasury minister Andrew Griffith told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s wrong to get into conjecture and this is a time when we should all choose our words responsibly.

“It will take time, inevitably, in the fog of these things for the true facts to emerge – but they should and to the extent that the UK has any assets that can be brought to bear on what exactly happened then it’s right that we put those at the disposal of our allies.”

First Minister Humza Yousaf with his wife Nadia El-Nakla, whose family is in Gaza (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf said it is a “complete and utter human tragedy” and called for an independent probe.

“I think everybody has a responsibility to condemn it and condemn it in the strongest possible way,” he told BBC Breakfast.

“It’s a complete breach of international law – the targeting of a hospital.

“There should be an independent investigation to find those who are responsible for it.”

Mr Yousaf, whose wife has family in Gaza, said: “Yesterday an Israeli missile hit a house across the road from my mother-in-law and father-in-law’s house and it shattered every window… broke all the mirrors and gave them a real fright.”

Palestinians carry belongings as they leave al Ahli hospital, which they were using as a shelter, on Wednesday (Abed Khaled/AP)

Irish Tanaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin called for a ceasefire and reiterated a call for humanitarian aid corridors to be opened into the Gaza Strip.

US President Joe Biden visited Israel on Wednesday, although the hospital explosion has already curtailed his trip to the region, with planned face-to-face talks with King Abdullah of Jordan, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas cancelled.

Hundreds of Palestinians had taken refuge at al Ahli and other hospitals in Gaza City in the past few days, hoping to be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents to evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip.

The hospital was run by the Anglican church – and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby renewed his appeal for civilians to be protected in the “devastating war”.

Before the hospital blast, Rishi Sunak was understood to be keen on travelling to Israel – following trips by German’s Olaf Scholz and Mr Biden – with reports suggesting he could go as soon as Thursday.

A Palestinian man carries an elderly woman past the site of a deadly explosion at al Ahli hospital (Abed Khaled/AP)

Downing Street would not comment publicly on the Prime Minister’s travel plans.

More than 900 people have been brought back from Israel and all UK nationals registered with the Foreign Office and wanting to leave have been allocated seats, it is understood.