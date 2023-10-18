Mutual understanding between religions ‘vital’ in times of turmoil, King says

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at Mansion House in London

The King has said there is a “vital” need for mutual understanding among religions in times of “international turmoil and heartbreaking loss of life” as the violent conflict in Israel continues.

Charles’s comments on religious tolerance came in a state of the nation address, where he praised everything from the positive contribution of immigrants to British humour.

His landmark speech to the City of London examined the country he has served as head of state for more than a year, highlighting “what it is that makes this nation of ours so special”.

The King praised the public service that underpins institutions supporting the nation in areas like health, security and national defence to learning and industry, taking many “far beyond the call of duty”.

But he raised issues, from whether evidence of climate change was enough to convince society to make the “sacrifices” needed to safeguard the Earth, to the “digital sphere” where debate too often descends into “rancour and acrimony”.

The King described the nation as living in a “watershed age” and asked whether developments like artificial intelligence would bring “material plenty and leisure” or “consume jobs and other opportunities before capturing and then surpassing our very minds themselves”.

In a lighter moment, the King poked fun at himself commenting on when he had trouble with “frustratingly failing fountain pens” in the days following his accession.

Speaking at Mansion House, where he attended a dinner with the Queen to recognise the work of City of London civic institutions and Livery Companies, the King commented on the “politeness and respect” we should show each other.

The King and Queen arrive at Mansion House (Aaron Chown/PA)

He added: “This includes the practice of our religious faiths, in freedom and mutual understanding.

“One of my first acts as sovereign, a little over a year ago, was to open the doors of Buckingham Palace to the leaders of the major faiths represented across these islands; to welcome them, with respect and indeed love, and to re-dedicate my life to protecting the space for faith itself within our shores.

“Such understanding, both at home and overseas, is never more vital than at times of international turmoil and heartbreaking loss of life.”

His comments came as the war of words continued over who was responsible for the explosion at the al Ahli hospital in Gaza on Tuesday night.

Hamas has blamed the strike on Israel, with Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry saying at least 500 people were killed.