Inflation holds firm as easing food costs offset by fuel rises

UK inflation remained at 6.7% last month as easing food and drink price rises were offset by higher petrol and diesel prices for motorists, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation stayed at the same rate as seen in August, despite expectations inflation would fall again.

Analysts had predicted inflation would dip to 6.6% for the month.

Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers' housing costs rose by 6.3% in the 12 months to September, unchanged from August

The reading is set to be important in calculating how much benefits payments will increase next year, as well as outlining increases in some taxes, such as business rates.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “After last month’s fall, annual inflation was unchanged in September.

“Food and non-alcoholic drinks prices eased again across a range of items with the cost of household appliances and air fares also falling this month.