Woman dies after Manchester city centre bus crash

Manchester bus crash

A woman injured after a bus crashed into a shop in Manchester city centre has died, police said.

Almena Amica, 77, was involved in the crash as a pedestrian and she was taken to hospital with serious injuries but later died, Greater Manchester Police said.

Ms Amica was from south Manchester and known as Mena to her family and friends.

Almena Amica has died after a bus crashed into a shop in Manchester city centre on Monday (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

Eleven other people, including passengers and pedestrians, were hurt in the crash on Monday, and were either treated at the scene or in hospital for minor injuries.

Police said the bus driver, a 64-year-old man, has been bailed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after being arrested at the scene.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were dispatched after reports of the crash in Piccadilly Gardens.

Paying tribute, Ms Amica’s family said she was “dedicated to her family, friends and faith”.

“She loved music, gardening, TV soaps and nature.

“She was the senior member of our family, the eldest sister and great-great-aunt.

“She was well-loved, our matriarch, and her presence will be hugely missed.

“Mena was a private person and her family asks that this be respected during our time of mourning.

“We thank all the services and people who came to her aid.”

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “This was a tragic incident witnessed by a lot of people in a busy area of the city centre.

“The investigation is progressing thanks to many calls with information received from the public.