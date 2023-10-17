Conversion therapy ban legislation needed in King’s speech, says watchdog

The equalities watchdog has written to a Government minister to say "legislation to ban harmful conversion practices is needed" (Mike Egerton/PA)

Legislation to ban “harmful conversion practices” must be included in the King’s Speech next month, the equalities watchdog has said.

Campaigners have repeatedly called for conversion therapy – which seeks to change or suppress someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity – to be outlawed, saying it has “ruined” lives with its attempts “cure” LGBT+ people of being themselves.

But there have been years of delays and U-turns, with the Government saying in January this year that it would “shortly” publish a draft Bill.

Now, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has written to women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch, insisting legislation to ban conversion therapy “is needed”.

Commission chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner wrote that the EHRC “position remains that legislation to ban harmful conversion practices is needed, and that thorough and detailed scrutiny remains imperative to ensure that any ban is fully effective in protecting people with the protected characteristics of sexual orientation and gender reassignment from harm, while avoiding any unintended consequences.

“As such, I hope to see this legislation in the forthcoming King’s Speech. We of course remain happy to engage and provide advice if required on the equality and human rights implications of any proposals.”

The EHRC has written to women and equalities minister Kemi Badenoch to press for legislation (Henry Nicholls/PA)

Baroness Falkner acknowledged it is a “complex and sensitive area with the potential to have wide-ranging impacts” and therefore said any legislation should be “carefully considered to ensure it uses clear terminology and definitions, and is proportionate and evidence-based”.

Theresa May’s government first vowed to ban conversion practices in July 2018.

On initially announcing a consultation into the conversion therapy ban, the “universal” proposals were intended to protect all LGBT+ people.

But in March 2022, then-prime minister Boris Johnson dramatically dropped plans for legislation, later defending a decision not to include trans people by saying there were “complexities and sensitivities” to be worked through.

In January of this year, the Government said it would ban conversion therapy for “everyone”, including transgender people.

The King’s Speech is due to take place on November 7.