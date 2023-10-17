Cambridge-educated mother-of-four becomes Supreme Court justice

Chambers is delighted to announce that the King has appointed our door tenant Ruth Henke KC to be a High Court Judge.

Ruth will take up her appointment from the 29 September 2023 and will be known as The Honourable Ms Justice Henke.

Ruth will be assigned to the Family… pic.twitter.com/PbuNBIfoSN

— 1GC Family Law (@1GCFamilyLaw) September 21, 2023