What the papers say – October 16

British newspapers

The nation’s papers are led by international attempts to prevent the conflict in Israel and Gaza from spreading.

The Financial Times reports the US has warned Iran not to escalate the Israel-Hamas war into a broader regional conflict.

FT UK: Israel warns Iran not to escalate war into broader Mideast conflict #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/K1inimBZEr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 15, 2023

The i says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to meet with regional leaders in the coming days as the UK also takes a role in preventing the conflict from spreading.

I: US and UK in race to try and prevent Israel conflict spreading #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/j8rsyeEODG — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 15, 2023

The Daily Telegraph carries a vow from the Israeli Defence Forces to “destroy” Lebanon if Hezbollah enters the war.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Israel vows to 'destroy' Lebanon if war spreads#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/ysfOraf9By — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 15, 2023

The Times and The Independent lead with Israel preparing for an invasion of Gaza, as the Daily Mirror and The Sun report “fears of all-out war”.

THE TIMES: A million try to flee as invasion of Gaza looms #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Yi6FOk0GMx — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 15, 2023

Israel will be urged by the US not to go ahead with the all-out assault, according to The Guardian.

GUARDIAN: US in last-ditch effort to reduce impact of Israeli assault on Gaza #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gxJ9XZV4Fj — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 15, 2023

Metro reports a “mastermind” of the initial Hamas attack has been killed in an air bombardment.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? ? Hamas terror chief dies in retaliation air bombardment ?Blitz on Gaza goes on as Israel prepares for invasion pic.twitter.com/y8aLXbrWWi — Metro (@MetroUK) October 15, 2023

The Daily Mail and Daily Express both lead with Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s warning to anyone deemed to be glorifying terrorism.

MAIL: The Police are coming for you if you glorify terrorism #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/qzGnUxHjRb — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) October 15, 2023